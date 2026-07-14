Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Argus dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.81.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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