Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Argus

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Argus from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Argus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.45% from the company's current price.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.54.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 443,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,059.84. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,474,736,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,214,390,000 after buying an additional 902,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,152,819,000 after buying an additional 162,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $871,855,000 after buying an additional 2,706,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $791,703,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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