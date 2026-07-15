Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.38.

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Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,240.0% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $15,568,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,253.4% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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