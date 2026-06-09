Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on May 22nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 630.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 31,421 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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