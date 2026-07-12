Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Get Tractor Supply alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 5,159,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,121,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $156,108,000 after buying an additional 184,146 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,470,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $36,364,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,387,723 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tractor Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tractor Supply wasn't on the list.

While Tractor Supply currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here