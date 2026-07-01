Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Arete Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Arete Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.52.

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Trade Desk Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after buying an additional 26,559,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $178,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,009 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 676.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Negative Sentiment: Arete downgraded The Trade Desk to Sell, warning that the company may be losing share as it shifts its business model and faces mounting competitive and structural challenges. Arete Sees Trade Desk Losing Share as It Shifts Business Models

Arete downgraded The Trade Desk to Sell, warning that the company may be losing share as it shifts its business model and faces mounting competitive and structural challenges. Negative Sentiment: The new $11.60 target suggests roughly 38% downside, reinforcing concerns that the stock could have further room to fall if investors accept the analyst’s thesis. Arete Sees Trade Desk Losing Share as It Shifts Business Models

The new $11.60 target suggests roughly 38% downside, reinforcing concerns that the stock could have further room to fall if investors accept the analyst’s thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that The Trade Desk’s latest earnings were mixed: revenue beat estimates, but EPS fell well below expectations, leaving investors focused on the company’s ability to translate growth into stronger profits. Trade Desk stock and earnings details

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

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