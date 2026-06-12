Traders Buy High Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 415,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 311,314 call options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $420,528.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,023,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964,170. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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