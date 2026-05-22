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Traders Buy High Volume of Take-Two Interactive Software Call Options (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Take-Two Interactive Software logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Take-Two Interactive Software saw unusually heavy options activity, with traders buying 65,947 call options on Friday — about 640% above its typical volume.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts reiterating buy/outperform ratings and a consensus price target of about $287.93 for TTWO.
  • The stock fell on Friday despite positive company news, as investors weighed strong GTA VI launch expectations and better-than-expected earnings against weaker-than-consensus fiscal 2027 bookings guidance.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 65,947 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 640% compared to the typical volume of 8,909 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock traded down $12.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,019. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.86. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Take-Two confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release, reducing delay risk and supporting investor confidence in a major upcoming catalyst. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with revenue and adjusted earnings beating estimates, showing the business is still performing well ahead of GTA VI. Business Wire article
  • Positive Sentiment: Management forecast record fiscal 2027 net bookings driven by GTA VI, suggesting a sharp step-up in demand next year even with near-term volatility. Benzinga article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes the stock is pulling back after the post-earnings jump, as traders reassess whether the strong GTA VI outlook is already reflected in the share price. Yahoo Finance article
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat GTA VI catalyst, FY2027 bookings guidance of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion was below consensus, raising concerns that management’s outlook is more conservative than investors expected. Reuters article

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,320. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total value of $11,160,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 178,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. The trade was a 22.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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