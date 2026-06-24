Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 26,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 19,270 call options.

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Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,149,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,505,430 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 647,151 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,600 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,609 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company's stock.

More FuelCell Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 18,926,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,382. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.42.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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