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Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Written by MarketBeat
June 24, 2026
FuelCell Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Unusually heavy options activity hit FuelCell Energy, with traders buying 26,117 call options on Wednesday, about 36% above the stock’s typical call volume.
  • FuelCell Energy recently announced a strategic agreement with Fit Energy USA for up to 380 MW of clean power for data centers, with the first 30 MW expected this year. The deal is being seen as a potential growth catalyst tied to AI and advanced computing infrastructure.
  • Despite the positive news, the stock remains under pressure from mixed fundamentals and cautious analyst sentiment: the company reported a quarterly EPS miss, and Wall Street’s consensus rating is still “Reduce.”
  • Five stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 26,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 19,270 call options.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,149,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,505,430 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 647,151 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,600 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,609 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company's stock.

More FuelCell Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 18,926,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,382. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.42.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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