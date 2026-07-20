Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,076 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,386% compared to the average daily volume of 207 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after buying an additional 5,012,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,717 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $198,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 228,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company's fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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