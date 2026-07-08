Traders Buy Large Volume of PulteGroup Put Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,977 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average daily volume of 1,555 put options.

Get PulteGroup alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of PHM stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.44. The company had a trading volume of 559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.71. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.PulteGroup's revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,000. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $414,817.20. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $466,653,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,284,197 shares of the construction company's stock worth $502,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,580 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5,485.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 930,622 shares of the construction company's stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 913,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,555,304 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,589,495,000 after purchasing an additional 655,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,379,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PulteGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PulteGroup wasn't on the list.

While PulteGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here