Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 204,641 call options on the company. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 166,501 call options.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $2,126,906.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $164,305.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,735,065.70. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Evanson Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,558 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $11.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. 27,367,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,135,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here