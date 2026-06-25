Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 44,506 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 30,418 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 10,436,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,578. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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