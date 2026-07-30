Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,236 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,755 call options.

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Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,021,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,968.48. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energy Vault by 1,004.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 5,181,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $18,217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 141.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,858,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,454,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Energy Vault by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,194,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Energy Vault Stock Up 11.8%

NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 1,783,102 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,001. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $499.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.72 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 171.09% and a negative net margin of 52.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Energy Vault from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Energy Vault from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Further Reading

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