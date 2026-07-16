Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 23,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 970% compared to the average volume of 2,168 call options.

Get Planet Fitness alerts: Sign Up

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 829,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,625. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Planet Fitness News

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: PLNT saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 23,196 calls versus a much smaller average volume, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or event-driven upside.

PLNT saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 23,196 calls versus a much smaller average volume, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or event-driven upside. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms issued lead-plaintiff reminders and investor notices after a class action was filed, extending the legal headline flow and keeping Planet Fitness in focus for shareholders.

Several firms issued lead-plaintiff reminders and investor notices after a class action was filed, extending the legal headline flow and keeping Planet Fitness in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: New class action and securities-fraud filings accuse Planet Fitness of providing misleading disclosures about pricing, membership growth, and marketing results, creating litigation risk and potential settlement costs. Article Title

New class action and securities-fraud filings accuse Planet Fitness of providing misleading disclosures about pricing, membership growth, and marketing results, creating litigation risk and potential settlement costs. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits repeatedly reference a sharp one-day decline after Planet Fitness cut 2026 guidance and abandoned its three-year growth algorithm, reinforcing concerns that the company’s growth outlook may be weaker than previously communicated.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $109.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Planet Fitness from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $231,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company's stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,627 shares of the company's stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Planet Fitness, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Planet Fitness wasn't on the list.

While Planet Fitness currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here