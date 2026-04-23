Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 71,307 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,720 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $302,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 954,219 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,893.87. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $902,246.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,122,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,670.80. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 666,925 shares of company stock worth $4,483,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.90.

View Our Latest Report on QS

Key QuantumScape News

Here are the key news stories impacting QuantumScape this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — QuantumScape reported EPS of ($0.16) vs. consensus ($0.18), narrowing losses year-over-year; the result and management commentary drove renewed optimism. Read More.

Q1 beat — QuantumScape reported EPS of ($0.16) vs. consensus ($0.18), narrowing losses year-over-year; the result and management commentary drove renewed optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand beyond autos — Management said interest is growing from non-automotive sectors, including AI data centers, which supports a broader TAM and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Demand beyond autos — Management said interest is growing from non-automotive sectors, including AI data centers, which supports a broader TAM and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Production progress — The company completed installation and began start-up of its Eagle Line pilot production line, signaling tangible manufacturing progress toward scalable solid‑state battery output. Read More.

Production progress — The company completed installation and began start-up of its Eagle Line pilot production line, signaling tangible manufacturing progress toward scalable solid‑state battery output. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercialization focus — QuantumScape added Dr. Mark Maybury (defense technologist) to its strategic advisory board, reinforcing execution and commercialization capabilities. Read More.

Commercialization focus — QuantumScape added Dr. Mark Maybury (defense technologist) to its strategic advisory board, reinforcing execution and commercialization capabilities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder update & webcast — Company posted a shareholder letter and hosted a webcast summarizing Q1 results and business progress; useful for investors but no new guidance was issued. Read More.

Shareholder update & webcast — Company posted a shareholder letter and hosted a webcast summarizing Q1 results and business progress; useful for investors but no new guidance was issued. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full call transcripts available — Several outlets published the earnings call transcript for investors who want detail on timelines and technical remarks. Read More.

Full call transcripts available — Several outlets published the earnings call transcript for investors who want detail on timelines and technical remarks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising capex & execution risk — Analysts flagged increasing capital expenditures and execution risk as factors that could pressure future profitability and require further funding. Read More.

Rising capex & execution risk — Analysts flagged increasing capital expenditures and execution risk as factors that could pressure future profitability and require further funding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High short interest = volatility — Heavy short interest in QS can amplify intraday moves and create volatility even as fundamentals improve. Read More.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 53,446,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,043. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.54.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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