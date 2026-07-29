Traders Purchase Large Volume of Compass Put Options (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,745 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 146% compared to the typical volume of 4,767 put options.

Get Compass alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Compass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMP

Compass Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,096,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,977,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Compass has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 574.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Compass had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $293,434.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,781,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,342,862.04. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compass, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass wasn't on the list.

While Compass currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here