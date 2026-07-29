Traeger (COOK) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.57) per share and revenue of $133.1970 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $4.85. The company had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Traeger Trading Down 4.6%

COOK opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Traeger has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Traeger from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Traeger from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Traeger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Traeger by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Traeger by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,696 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Traeger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,680 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 681,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company's core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.

Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.

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