Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 330 to GBX 311 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 580 price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TRN

Insider Activity

In other Trainline news, insider Niall McBride purchased 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £47,553.04. Corporate insiders own 7.44% of the company's stock.

Trainline Price Performance

TRN stock opened at GBX 229 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.44. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 178 and a one year high of GBX 307.60. The company has a market capitalization of £799.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Trainline (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 23.60 EPS for the quarter. Trainline had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of £452.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trainline will post 16.8458781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline's ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices. As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

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