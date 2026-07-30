Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 15.200-15.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Trane Technologies' conference call:

Strong bookings and backlog continued to drive momentum: enterprise organic bookings rose 37% and backlog reached a record $12.1 billion, up 70% year over year, with approximately $6 billion scheduled for 2027 and beyond.

continued to drive momentum: enterprise organic bookings rose 37% and backlog reached a record $12.1 billion, up 70% year over year, with approximately $6 billion scheduled for 2027 and beyond. Trane Technologies raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting approximately 9% organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $15.20–$15.30; it also projects roughly 10% organic revenue growth and $4.70 adjusted EPS in the third quarter.

Americas commercial HVAC bookings increased 50%, with applied bookings up 130% for the fourth consecutive quarter and growth broad-based across key verticals, including but not limited to data centers. The company is expanding capacity and does not currently expect to turn away orders.

The Middle East conflict continues to weigh on EMEA, where revenue is expected to decline about 30% in the second half; the company has taken cost-reduction actions, but regional margins are expected to remain under pressure.

Management expects improving Americas transport-market conditions in late 2026 to support a multiyear recovery, while residential, services, liquid cooling, and growth markets in non-China Asia are also providing additional opportunities.

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Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,669. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $470.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.15. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $505.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company's stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,140 shares of the company's stock worth $45,552,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $516.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted continuing EPS rose 11% year over year to $4.31, exceeding the $4.27 analyst consensus and increasing from $3.88 in the prior-year quarter. GAAP continuing EPS was $4.20. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted continuing EPS rose 11% year over year to $4.31, exceeding the $4.27 analyst consensus and increasing from $3.88 in the prior-year quarter. GAAP continuing EPS was $4.20. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 10.6% year over year to approximately $6.35 billion, above the $6.20 billion consensus estimate. Organic revenue grew 9%, while bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion, indicating strong demand and future sales momentum. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Revenue increased 10.6% year over year to approximately $6.35 billion, above the $6.20 billion consensus estimate. Organic revenue grew 9%, while bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion, indicating strong demand and future sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Trane Technologies raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $15.20–$15.30, compared with the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, and revenue guidance of about $23.8 billion versus the $23.4 billion consensus. The higher forecast signals management confidence in continued operating growth. Trane Technologies Raises Full-Year Forecast

Trane Technologies raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $15.20–$15.30, compared with the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, and revenue guidance of about $23.8 billion versus the $23.4 billion consensus. The higher forecast signals management confidence in continued operating growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to identify Trane Technologies as a long-term growth company, but the shares trade at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, making future gains more dependent on continued earnings and guidance upgrades. Why Trane Technologies Is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

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