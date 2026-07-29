TransAct Technologies (TACT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TransAct Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

TransAct Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded TransAct Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TransAct Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransAct Technologies

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,552 shares of the technology company's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,437 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and distributes secure card issuance systems and embedded transactional printing solutions for a variety of industries. The company's portfolio includes high-speed card printers, card personalization and issuance software, as well as embedded printers used in kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, lottery machines and gaming applications. TransAct's products are built to deliver reliable, on-demand printing and secure card encoding for markets that require rapid, accurate issuance of payment cards, identification badges and tickets.

Within its secure card solutions segment, TransAct offers turnkey systems that integrate card printing, magnetic stripe encoding, smart card personalization and instant card issuance software.

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