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Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Transcontinental Realty Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE: TCI) moved above its 200-day moving average during Monday trading, with shares reaching as high as $46.12 before last trading at $44.37.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock to “sell (d+)” and Wall Street Zen rates it “sell,” leaving the average analyst rating at Sell.
  • The company recently reported $0.02 EPS on $12.34 million in revenue for the quarter, while insiders have been buying shares and now own 86.20% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.07 and traded as high as $46.12. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 2,472 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental Realty Investors presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,460,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,430,034.25. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,619 shares of company stock worth $385,150 over the last ninety days. 86.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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