Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 10,132 Shares

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60.

On Wednesday, February 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $69.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,204.74. 623,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,245.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,303.40.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,567.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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