Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 10,132 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.08, for a total transaction of $12,321,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,091.84. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60.

On Monday, May 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of TDG traded up $20.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,306.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 59,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,975. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,263.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,268.76.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,147 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $220,373,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,544,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,629,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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