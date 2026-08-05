Transdigm Group's (TDG) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,405.00 price target on the aerospace company's stock, down from their previous price target of $1,525.00. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,469.47.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,275.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,263.85. Transdigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,466.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.30 by $0.57. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.620-41.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.08, for a total transaction of $12,321,322.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,091.84. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,135,464 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Transdigm Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 23% year over year to $2.741 billion, exceeding the $2.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $10.87 versus $10.30 expected and $9.60 a year earlier, while EBITDA As Defined increased 19% to $1.447 billion. TransDigm Group Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Fiscal Q3 revenue rose 23% year over year to $2.741 billion, exceeding the $2.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $10.87 versus $10.30 expected and $9.60 a year earlier, while EBITDA As Defined increased 19% to $1.447 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to adjusted EPS of $40.62–$41.46, above the $39.67 consensus, and revenue of approximately $10.5–$10.6 billion versus the $10.3 billion analyst estimate. TransDigm forecasts fiscal 2026 revenue

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to adjusted EPS of $40.62–$41.46, above the $39.67 consensus, and revenue of approximately $10.5–$10.6 billion versus the $10.3 billion analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: The outlook is supported by low-double-digit growth in the commercial aftermarket, broad organic sales gains, and continued demand across the company’s aerospace component portfolio. TransDigm’s Q3 earnings surpass estimates

The outlook is supported by low-double-digit growth in the commercial aftermarket, broad organic sales gains, and continued demand across the company’s aerospace component portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: The results included net income growth of 10% and a 52.8% EBITDA margin, but reported EPS of $9.39 was below adjusted EPS because of customary adjustments, making the quality of the headline beat important to investors.

The results included net income growth of 10% and a 52.8% EBITDA margin, but reported EPS of $9.39 was below adjusted EPS because of customary adjustments, making the quality of the headline beat important to investors. Negative Sentiment: TDG’s premium valuation—approximately 40 times earnings—may limit upside when guidance is only slightly ahead of forecasts. Investors may also be taking profits after the earnings beat, helping explain the cautious trading response despite strong operating results.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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