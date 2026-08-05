TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns "Overweight" Rating from Piper Sandler

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.39% from the company's previous close.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.45.

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TransMedics Group Stock Down 8.5%

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $6.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,920. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $189.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,148.52. This trade represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting TransMedics Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TransMedics Group this week:

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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