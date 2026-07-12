Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 272,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,889. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the second quarter worth approximately $926,000. Systrade AG purchased a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,657 shares of the energy company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA NYSE: TGS is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country's largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company's infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

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