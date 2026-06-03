TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $70,730.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) insider Todd Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. 2,316,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

TransUnion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion announced new TruIQ data-enrichment capabilities on Snowflake AI Data Cloud, aimed at helping customers run secure prescreen credit marketing campaigns at scale, which supports its growth story in data and analytics. Article Title

TransUnion announced new TruIQ data-enrichment capabilities on Snowflake AI Data Cloud, aimed at helping customers run secure prescreen credit marketing campaigns at scale, which supports its growth story in data and analytics. Positive Sentiment: The company was named 2026 Media and Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year, signaling growing adoption of its cloud-native identity solutions and reinforcing momentum in its product partnerships. Article Title

The company was named 2026 Media and Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year, signaling growing adoption of its cloud-native identity solutions and reinforcing momentum in its product partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate TransUnion as a “Moderate Buy,” indicating Wall Street still sees upside potential despite near-term pressure. Article Title

Analysts continue to rate TransUnion as a “Moderate Buy,” indicating Wall Street still sees upside potential despite near-term pressure. Neutral Sentiment: TransUnion’s recent conference presentation may help investors gauge management’s outlook, but the transcript itself does not appear to introduce a major new catalyst. Article Title

TransUnion’s recent conference presentation may help investors gauge management’s outlook, but the transcript itself does not appear to introduce a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares in recent days, including EVP Heather Russell and executives Steven M. Chaouki and Todd C. Skinner, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider selling as a sign of limited near-term upside. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

View Our Latest Report on TRU

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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