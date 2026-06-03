TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven Chaouki Sells 5,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) insider Steven Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $353,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,351.38. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,872. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRU

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,596,587,000 after buying an additional 517,098 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $783,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $585,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,932,203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $422,936,000 after acquiring an additional 323,149 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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