TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%. TransUnion updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.750-4.830 EPS.

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TransUnion Trading Up 0.8%

TRU opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,013.76. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,102 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

TransUnion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations. TransUnion reported adjusted EPS of $1.23, versus the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.31 billion, topping the $1.28 billion forecast. The company also reported a 16.09% return on equity and a 14.91% net margin. TransUnion earnings press release

TransUnion reported adjusted EPS of $1.23, versus the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.31 billion, topping the $1.28 billion forecast. The company also reported a 16.09% return on equity and a 14.91% net margin. Positive Sentiment: TransUnion raised its fiscal 2026 earnings outlook. The company now expects EPS of $4.75 to $4.83, above the $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion is broadly in line with expectations, indicating that the earnings upgrade is the main positive surprise. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company now expects EPS of $4.75 to $4.83, above the $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion is broadly in line with expectations, indicating that the earnings upgrade is the main positive surprise. Positive Sentiment: Alternative credit data remains a growth catalyst. Recent coverage highlights TransUnion’s addition of alternative credit data to mortgage reports, which could broaden its data offerings and support future revenue growth. TransUnion alternative credit data and mortgage reports

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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