TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Up 10.2% on Strong Earnings

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.1440. Approximately 823,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,517,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS.

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TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Trending Headlines about TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion earned $1.23 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of $1.16 and increasing from $1.08 a year earlier. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion , also topping the $1.28 billion consensus estimate. TransUnion Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TransUnion earned , exceeding analyst estimates of $1.16 and increasing from $1.08 a year earlier. Revenue rose , also topping the $1.28 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, calling for adjusted EPS of $4.75-$4.83 , above the $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance is $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, with the high end exceeding current expectations. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, calling for adjusted EPS of , above the $4.67 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance is $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, with the high end exceeding current expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management’s results suggest continued demand for TransUnion’s credit-information and data analytics services. The company is also expanding alternative credit data in mortgage reports, potentially broadening its addressable market and improving underwriting tools. TransUnion Adds Alternative Credit Data

Management’s results suggest continued demand for TransUnion’s credit-information and data analytics services. The company is also expanding alternative credit data in mortgage reports, potentially broadening its addressable market and improving underwriting tools. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.21 brackets the $1.21 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.3 billion is broadly in line. This indicates expectations for continued growth but leaves limited near-term upside relative to forecasts.

Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of brackets the $1.21 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.3 billion is broadly in line. This indicates expectations for continued growth but leaves limited near-term upside relative to forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Although alternative credit data could support longer-term growth, investors are weighing whether the recent rally already reflects much of the opportunity, making valuation a potential constraint on further gains. TransUnion Valuation and Alternative Credit Data

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $783,489,000 after buying an additional 4,561,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $568,177,000 after buying an additional 2,600,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,776 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $220,993,000 after buying an additional 2,059,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,043,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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