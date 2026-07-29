TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Griffin Securities set a $98.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.38.

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TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. 663,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,530,771.84. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $783,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $568,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,776 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,993,000 after buying an additional 2,059,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,043,000.

More TransUnion News

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, exceeding the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.28 billion expected. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

TransUnion reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, exceeding the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.28 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.75–$4.83, above the $4.67 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of approximately $5.1–$5.2 billion. The outlook reflects continued growth momentum following the quarterly beat. TransUnion lifts outlook after strong quarterly revenue growth

Management raised fiscal-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.75–$4.83, above the $4.67 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of approximately $5.1–$5.2 billion. The outlook reflects continued growth momentum following the quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target from $95 to $100, while Robert W. Baird increased its target from $108 to $115 and maintained an Outperform rating. Analyst price target updates

Needham reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target from $95 to $100, while Robert W. Baird increased its target from $108 to $115 and maintained an Outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target from $80 to $85 but kept an Equal Weight rating, implying limited upside from recent trading levels. Barclays price target update

Barclays lifted its price target from $80 to $85 but kept an Equal Weight rating, implying limited upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.21 is roughly in line with, but at the midpoint slightly below, the $1.21 consensus estimate. Analysts also noted that TransUnion’s strong results may already be reflected in its valuation.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.21 is roughly in line with, but at the midpoint slightly below, the $1.21 consensus estimate. Analysts also noted that TransUnion’s strong results may already be reflected in its valuation. Negative Sentiment: The company flagged a surge in auto-loan fraud losses, raising concerns about credit-market conditions and potential pressure on clients or demand for related services. TransUnion flags surge in auto loan fraud losses

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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