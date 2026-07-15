Travel + Leisure (TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to announce earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $1.0421 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $159,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,670. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,552 shares of company stock worth $2,996,706. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $112,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 327.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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