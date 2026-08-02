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Travel Stocks To Consider - August 2nd

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Booking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Booking Holdings, Travelers Companies, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, and Travel + Leisure are highlighted as travel stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The group spans online travel agencies, insurance, vacation ownership, hospitality, and travel services, offering varied exposure to consumer demand and tourism trends.
  • Travel-stock performance can be affected by economic conditions, fuel costs, exchange rates, consumer travel demand, and seasonal patterns; Trip.com’s recent selloff also raises questions about the strength of its travel-recovery outlook.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Booking.

Booking, Travelers Companies, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, and Travel + Leisure are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies in the travel and tourism industry, such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, online travel agencies, and booking platforms. Their performance is often influenced by consumer travel demand, economic conditions, fuel costs, exchange rates, and seasonal trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Travel + Leisure (TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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