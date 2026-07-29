Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $398.70 and last traded at $397.5920, with a volume of 2412485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.35.

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More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers expanded its product liability insurance offering to California life sciences companies, broadening its access to a growing and specialized commercial market. The move could support future premium growth and strengthen the company’s position in a high-value insurance niche. Travelers Expands Product Liability Insurance to California Life Sciences Companies

Travelers expanded its product liability insurance offering to California life sciences companies, broadening its access to a growing and specialized commercial market. The move could support future premium growth and strengthen the company’s position in a high-value insurance niche. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results remain the key bullish catalyst. Travelers reported adjusted earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $12.15 billion versus expectations of $11.26 billion. Earnings also improved from $6.51 per share a year earlier, reflecting strong underwriting and investment performance.

The company’s latest quarterly results remain the key bullish catalyst. Travelers reported adjusted earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $12.15 billion versus expectations of $11.26 billion. Earnings also improved from $6.51 per share a year earlier, reflecting strong underwriting and investment performance. Neutral Sentiment: JetBlue said travelers continued booking flights despite higher ticket prices, signaling resilient consumer travel demand. While this is not a direct Travelers catalyst, sustained economic and travel activity could generally support commercial insurance exposure. JetBlue Says Travelers Kept Booking Even As Ticket Prices Climbed

JetBlue said travelers continued booking flights despite higher ticket prices, signaling resilient consumer travel demand. While this is not a direct Travelers catalyst, sustained economic and travel activity could generally support commercial insurance exposure. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Travelers executives sold shares, including the CFO and multiple executive vice presidents. The sales totaled more than $19 million across the disclosed transactions, potentially raising concerns about insider confidence, although the transactions may also reflect routine portfolio diversification or compensation-related selling. Top Travelers Executives Quietly Cash In on Major Stock Sales

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $345.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $325.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $1,858,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,894,939.51. The trade was a 32.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.24, for a total value of $5,168,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,139,488.40. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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