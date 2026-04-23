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TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
TravelSky Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TravelSky shares hit a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Thursday (previous close $12.72) with 2,971 shares traded, and the stock is trading below its 50-day ($13.26) and 200-day ($13.51) moving averages.
  • The company shows strong liquidity and very low leverage with a current ratio of 3.05, quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
  • TravelSky is a leading provider of aviation IT in China, operating the passenger service system and electronic distribution network that underpin the majority of domestic air ticketing.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TravelSky Technology.

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 2971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the air travel industry in the People’s Republic of China. Established in 2001 through an asset reorganization of aviation IT operations previously overseen by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company has developed a comprehensive platform for airline reservation, distribution and related services. TravelSky’s technology underpins the vast majority of domestic air ticketing in China and supports a growing number of international carriers and travel agencies.

The company’s core offerings include a passenger service system (PSS) that manages reservation and ticketing processes, as well as an electronic distribution network that connects airlines with travel agents, corporate accounts and online channels.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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