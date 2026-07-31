Travelzoo Q3 EPS Decreased by Litchfield Hills Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Free Report) - Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Travelzoo in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo's current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.35). Travelzoo had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

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TZOO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Travelzoo from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $9.50 target price on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelzoo from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travelzoo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of 237.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 1,242.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 42,900.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company's stock.

More Travelzoo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelzoo this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still project a return to profitability in 2027, with Litchfield Hills Research forecasting positive quarterly earnings and full-year 2027 EPS of $0.33. However, that outlook is substantially below the firm’s prior $0.56 estimate.

Analysts still project a return to profitability in 2027, with Litchfield Hills Research forecasting positive quarterly earnings and full-year 2027 EPS of $0.33. However, that outlook is substantially below the firm’s prior $0.56 estimate. Negative Sentiment: Travelzoo’s second-quarter loss widened and revenue came in below expectations, signaling weaker near-term operating performance. The earnings-call coverage highlighted the results as a key reason for the sharp selloff in the shares. Travelzoo 2026 second-quarter earnings call transcript

Travelzoo’s second-quarter loss widened and revenue came in below expectations, signaling weaker near-term operating performance. The earnings-call coverage highlighted the results as a key reason for the sharp selloff in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research lowered its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a $0.07 loss from a $0.07 profit and cut its FY2026 estimate to a $0.07 loss from $0.49 of earnings. The firm also reduced Q4 2026 EPS to a $0.04 loss from $0.05 of earnings and FY2027 EPS to $0.33 from $0.56.

Litchfield Hills Research lowered its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a $0.07 loss from a $0.07 profit and cut its FY2026 estimate to a $0.07 loss from $0.49 of earnings. The firm also reduced Q4 2026 EPS to a $0.04 loss from $0.05 of earnings and FY2027 EPS to $0.33 from $0.56. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial made even steeper reductions, moving its FY2026 EPS forecast to a $0.26 loss from $0.60 of earnings, while projecting losses of $0.17 per share in Q3 and $0.13 in Q4 2026. These forecasts are well below the current full-year consensus estimate of $0.69 EPS.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

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