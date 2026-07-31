Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.96 million. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.37. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Treace Medical Concepts from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Read Our Latest Report on TMCI

Insider Activity

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,463.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,376,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,799,646. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 371,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,801 over the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 18.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company's flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

The Lapiplasty System has received clearance from the U.S.

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