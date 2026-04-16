Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 227279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company's stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Further Reading

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