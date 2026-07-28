Trex (TREX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Trex to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $413.7520 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Trex's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Trex Stock Up 1.2%

TREX stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. Trex has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,831,550. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Trex by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the construction company's stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 63,431 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Trex from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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