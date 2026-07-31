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Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded by TD Securities to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Trican Well Service logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Securities upgraded Trican Well Service from “hold” to “strong-buy,” while other analysts issued mixed views. MarketBeat’s consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of C$7.71.
  • Trican shares opened at C$5.90, compared with a 52-week range of C$5.19 to C$8.40, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately C$1.24 billion.
  • In its latest quarter, Trican reported revenue of C$214.6 million and earnings of C$(0.01) per share, alongside a 12.81% return on equity and 7.60% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$7.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.2%

TCW opened at C$5.90 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$5.19 and a one year high of C$8.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.41. The business's fifty day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of C$214.60 million for the quarter.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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