TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCBK. DA Davidson upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.21 million during the quarter. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 126,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 337.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company's stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company's core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TriCo Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriCo Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While TriCo Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here