TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $110.9890 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.21 million during the quarter. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 23.71%. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $61.62 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.60.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. TriCo Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TriCo Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 337.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company's stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company's core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.

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