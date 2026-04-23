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TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
TriMas logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TriMas declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share (annualized $0.16), with an ex-dividend/record date of May 7 and payment on May 14, implying a yield of about 0.4%.
  • The dividend is well-covered, with a payout ratio of about 7.8% and analysts projecting $2.08 EPS next year, which would keep the payout ratio low.
  • TriMas recently reported Q4 EPS of $0.40 (missing estimates by $0.01) and revenue below expectations despite 12.4% YoY revenue growth; the stock trades near $36.20, has a market cap of ~$1.33 billion and roughly 99% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TriMas.

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

TriMas Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 402,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,138. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. TriMas has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($139.97) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.96 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.53%.TriMas's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 20,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Further Reading

Dividend History for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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