TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from TriMas' conference call:

Second-quarter profitability improved significantly: sales rose 1.6% to $174.6 million, operating profit increased 29% to $14.9 million, and operating margin expanded 180 basis points to 8.5%. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.20, aided by cost reductions, interest income, and share repurchases.

sales rose 1.6% to $174.6 million, operating profit increased 29% to $14.9 million, and operating margin expanded 180 basis points to 8.5%. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.20, aided by cost reductions, interest income, and share repurchases. TriMas raised the low end of its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance by $0.10 to $1.60–$1.70 , while maintaining expectations for 3%–6% sales growth and more than 300 basis points of operating-margin improvement. Management expects year-over-year sales and earnings growth in each quarter of 2026.

, while maintaining expectations for 3%–6% sales growth and more than 300 basis points of operating-margin improvement. Management expects year-over-year sales and earnings growth in each quarter of 2026. Packaging margins expanded to 14.8% despite essentially flat sales, and management expects sequential margin improvement in the third quarter as resin-cost recovery improves and the Atkins facility consolidation generates additional savings. Food and beverage sales were temporarily disrupted by the consolidation, while beauty and personal care is expected to normalize in the second half.

Specialty Products’ sales increased 10.2% on strong Norris Cylinder demand, but operating margin fell to 2.2% from 4.4% because of temporary labor, overtime, overhead, and production inefficiencies. Management is resizing staffing and improving scheduling, but now expects full-year margins of only 6%–8% despite raising sales-growth guidance to 6%–9%.

TriMas ended the quarter with more than $1.2 billion of cash and $846 million of net cash, while repurchasing $175 million of shares since the aerospace divestiture. The company is also evaluating Packaging and life sciences acquisitions, although management has not committed to a transaction and intends to remain selective.

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TriMas Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 395,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,985. TriMas has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TriMas's dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in TriMas by 35.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRS

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Further Reading

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