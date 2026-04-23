TriMas (TRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $158.2420 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of ($139.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriMas Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $36.18 on Thursday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TriMas's payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriMas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriMas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on TRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in TriMas by 35.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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