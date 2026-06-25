Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Trimble Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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