TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. TriNet Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.500-5.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from TriNet Group's conference call:

Full-year earnings guidance was raised. TriNet increased its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 8.5%-9% and adjusted EPS guidance to $4.50-$5.10, supported by better-than-expected insurance results and cost discipline.

TriNet increased its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 8.5%-9% and adjusted EPS guidance to $4.50-$5.10, supported by better-than-expected insurance results and cost discipline. Customer retention improved significantly in Q2, with overall attrition down 36% year over year and health-pricing-related attrition down 58%. Management expects retention to continue improving in the second half.

Customer retention improved significantly in Q2, with overall attrition down 36% year over year and health-pricing-related attrition down 58%. Management expects retention to continue improving in the second half. Sales momentum improved during the quarter, while broker-driven RFPs rose 54% year over year and the company expects total sales consultants to finish 2026 approximately 20% above year-end 2025 levels. The first Ascend sales cohort enters production in Q3.

Sales momentum improved during the quarter, while broker-driven RFPs rose 54% year over year and the company expects total sales consultants to finish 2026 approximately 20% above year-end 2025 levels. The first Ascend sales cohort enters production in Q3. Q2 revenue declined 5% to $1.2 billion, reflecting a 12% year-over-year decline in total WSEs and an 11% decline in co-employed WSEs. Management expects pricing to outpace volume declines before WSE growth eventually resumes, but did not provide a specific timing.

Q2 revenue declined 5% to $1.2 billion, reflecting a 12% year-over-year decline in total WSEs and an 11% decline in co-employed WSEs. Management expects pricing to outpace volume declines before WSE growth eventually resumes, but did not provide a specific timing. Medical cost trends remain elevated in the high-single-digit range, and management expects normal second-half insurance-cost seasonality, including higher utilization and deductible effects. The improved insurance-cost-ratio outlook also includes a one-time recovery benefit and favorable prior-period development that may not recur.

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TriNet Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.77. 332,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $72.84.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TriNet Group's payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting TriNet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TriNet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. TriNet reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per diluted share, up 35% year over year and above the $1.01 Zacks consensus estimate. GAAP earnings per share rose 50% to $1.15. TriNet Group Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TriNet reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per diluted share, up 35% year over year and above the $1.01 Zacks consensus estimate. GAAP earnings per share rose 50% to $1.15. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. TriNet now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $5.10, above the $4.34 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance was provided at approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion. TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises FY26 Earnings Guidance

TriNet now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $5.10, above the $4.34 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance was provided at approximately $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue met expectations. Second-quarter revenue was approximately $1.18 billion, essentially in line with Wall Street forecasts, while earnings growth was the primary upside surprise. TriNet Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $1.18 billion, essentially in line with Wall Street forecasts, while earnings growth was the primary upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Truist maintained a Hold rating. The unchanged rating may limit enthusiasm among investors looking for a stronger bullish analyst signal, particularly after the stock’s recent advance. Truist Maintains Hold Rating on TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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