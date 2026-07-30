TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $73.07 and last traded at $71.9050, with a volume of 665158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.23.

The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS.

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TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TriNet Group's payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Trending Headlines about TriNet Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.80.

View Our Latest Report on TNET

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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