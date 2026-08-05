Trinity Capital Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Trinity Capital NASDAQ: TRIN reported record second-quarter originations and growth in net asset value, while management said its expanding managed-funds platform, recent equipment-finance acquisition and joint ventures are intended to support earnings growth over time.

Net investment income totaled $41.6 million, or $0.51 per share, during the second quarter of 2026, covering the company’s quarterly distribution. Total investment income rose 25% from a year earlier to $87 million. Trinity is paying a monthly dividend of $0.17 through the end of the third quarter.

Get Trinity Capital alerts: Sign Up

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Brown said the company’s net asset value increased 9% sequentially and 37% year over year to a record $1.3 billion. Net asset value per share rose to $13.47 from $13.27 in the first quarter. Platform assets under management reached $3.2 billion, up 36% from a year earlier.

Record Originations and Pipeline

Trinity funded a record $619 million during the quarter and recorded $709 million of commitments. Fundings increased 69% from the prior-year period, Brown said. The company had $700 million of accepted term sheets and $1.2 billion of total unfunded commitments as of June 30.

Management noted that 91% of unfunded commitments remain subject to continuing diligence and investment-committee approval, while 9% are unconditional. Trinity operates across five lending verticals: sponsor finance, equipment finance, technology lending, asset-based lending, and healthcare and life sciences.

Chief Operating Officer Gerry Harder said second-quarter fundings, excluding refinancings, consisted of:

37% sponsor finance

26% equipment finance

18% technology lending

10% asset-based lending

5% healthcare and life sciences

4% syndicated to off-balance-sheet entities

Management said a significant portion of second-quarter originations occurred late in the period, meaning the full income contribution from those investments is expected to be more evident in the third quarter.

Credit Quality and Portfolio Turnover

Trinity said 99% of debt investments at fair value were performing at quarter-end. Non-accrual investments remained at five companies, unchanged from the first quarter, and represented less than 1% of the debt portfolio at fair value. The average internal credit rating was unchanged at 3.0 on the company’s one-to-five scale.

The portfolio spans 22 industries, and no individual borrower represented more than 4% of total exposure, according to Harder. Finance and insurance was the largest sector concentration at 14% of cost, spread across 17 companies. First-lien loans accounted for 89% of total principal, while enterprise-value-backed loans had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 24%.

Net of refinancings, early repayments totaled about $108 million in the second quarter. Harder said repayments remained elevated relative to historical levels and can temporarily reduce interest income when capital is repaid before it can be redeployed. He added that prepayment penalties, fees and original-issue-discount acceleration can partly offset that effect.

About 70% of the portfolio at cost has been originated since the beginning of 2025, while pre-2024 vintages account for less than 8%, management said. The average duration of realized loans was 30 months.

Managed Funds, SBIC and Equipment Finance

The company’s managed-funds platform contributed $0.03 per share to second-quarter net investment income, or approximately 6% of total NII. General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer Sarah Stanton said Trinity has more than $800 million of capacity across its managed-fund and joint-venture strategies.

Its Small Business Investment Company fund had closed more than $75 million in equity commitments and had begun deployment. Stanton said the fund could provide more than $250 million of incremental platform capacity at full scale through a 2-to-1 debt-to-equity structure using low-cost federal leverage.

Brown said the SBIC fund was raised entirely with third-party capital, primarily from banks. He said management and incentive fees, structured at market rates, could provide incremental income through Trinity’s registered investment adviser as the fund deploys capital.

Trinity also extended the investment period for its Senior Credit Corp. 2022 joint venture through the end of 2026 by mutual agreement with its partner. Stanton said the company is evaluating options to continue the vehicle and plans to keep syndicating deals to it through year-end.

The company’s joint venture with Capital Southwest is focused on first-out senior secured loans in the lower middle market. Harder said the venture is still ramping and is not fully leveraged, but Trinity expects its return profile to be similar to core portfolio yields of roughly 13% to 15%.

During the quarter, Trinity announced the acquisition of Equipment Leasing Services, a middle-market equipment-financing firm. Brown said the business will remain a standalone portfolio company and is expected to generate fee income primarily through originating equipment leases and syndicating them to banks, with limited need for Trinity’s balance sheet capital.

Capitalization and Earnings Outlook

In May, Trinity completed its inaugural investment-grade public bond offering, issuing $300 million of five-year senior unsecured notes. The company also raised $100 million through its at-the-market equity program at an average premium of 24% to NAV. Testa said the equity issuance was accretive to existing shareholders and helped lift NAV per share.

Net leverage stood at 1.18 times at quarter-end, within Trinity’s target range, while total platform liquidity increased to $939 million. Estimated undistributed taxable income was about $66 million, or $0.71 per share, equal to more than four months of distributions.

Trinity reported a 15.2% return on average equity and a 15% effective portfolio yield, while payment-in-kind income represented 1% of total income. Testa said the sequential decline in NII per share primarily reflected lower dividend income compared with the first quarter, which included a nonrecurring dividend from an equity investment.

Brown said elevated early repayments that occurred early in the quarter, combined with back-end-weighted fundings, created a timing gap in interest income. Management said it expects to continue covering the dividend and views fee income from the managed-funds business as its primary lever for increasing earnings per share over time.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Trinity moved its stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange. Brown said the transition is expected to improve the company’s positioning in the financial sector and enhance daily trading liquidity.

About Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Trinity Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trinity Capital wasn't on the list.

While Trinity Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here